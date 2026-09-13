Russia hits truck near Polish border in latest strike near NATO

World News
13-09-2026 | 06:15
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Russia hits truck near Polish border in latest strike near NATO
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Russia hits truck near Polish border in latest strike near NATO

Russia attacked a truck near Ukraine's border with Poland, Polish and Ukrainian officials said on Sunday, the latest strike to hit areas near NATO as Moscow and Kyiv intensify their long-distance strikes to try to shift momentum in the war.

Polish border guards told Reuters that the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing point had briefly stopped working after ‌the attack around 800 meters (half a mile) from Poland, but that the crossing has since resumed operations.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had targeted infrastructure facilitating military cargoes from Europe in Western Ukraine. Ukraine is dependent on trade and arms shipments from across the Polish, Romanian and Moldovan borders.

Russia has begun targeting Ukraine's border crossings with its Western allies in recent weeks, part of a growing campaign by both sides to erode the other's economic infrastructure more than four years into Russia's invasion.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Poland

NATO

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