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Trump says 'don't care' if Gulf nations meet with Iran
World News
13-09-2026 | 10:43
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Trump says 'don't care' if Gulf nations meet with Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he does not "care" about a proposed meeting between Iran and Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing American conflict with Tehran.
"I don't care. That's up to them," the U.S. leader told reporters during a visit to Ireland when asked about Monday's planned meeting in Oman.
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