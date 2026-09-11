From military site to rubble: The aftermath of Israel's Ali al-Taher blast

News Bulletin Reports
11-09-2026 | 12:55
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From military site to rubble: The aftermath of Israel&#39;s Ali al-Taher blast
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From military site to rubble: The aftermath of Israel's Ali al-Taher blast

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Israel said it used 1,100 tons of explosives in the attack on Ali al-Taher hills, which was carried out along several fronts. One of the targeted areas was the mountain ridge visible behind the site, stretching from al-Dabsha toward Ali al-Taher.

The scene now reflects the scale of the blasts and the destruction they left behind.

Just two days earlier, an LBCI camera had filmed the same area as it was being used for Israeli military maneuvers ahead of an operation targeting what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as one of the largest military sites.

The force of the massive explosions was reportedly equivalent to a 4.1-magnitude earthquake, with the tremors reaching Qlayaa in the Marjayoun district on the eastern side of the mountain. From there, the impact is more visible, with vast stretches covered in white rubble.

By targeting Ali al-Taher, Israel has created what some describe as a new chapter in the conflict. 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah argues that Netanyahu has given the battle dimensions extending beyond the borders after failing to force the fighters inside the tunnels to surrender.

Israel says the three-month battle resulted in the deaths of more than 50 Hezbollah members. 

However, Hezbollah sources said the tunnels did not contain any fighters on Thursday night.

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