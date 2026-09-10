From Lebanon to Iran: Israel raises alert as elections approach

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Tensions are rising across several fronts where Israel is engaged in conflict as the country approaches parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27, amid escalating threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.



The tensions come as polling numbers for Netanyahu and his Likud party decline, while his strongest rival, former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, gains ground.



Katz issued the latest threat against Iran, warning that Israel would strike key Iranian energy facilities if Tehran attacks Israel.



On the Lebanon front, a group of journalists entered the area with permission from the Israeli military as forces remained on heightened alert for possible operations during the Jewish holidays.



Sirens sounded before dawn in northern Israel for the second time in several days over a suspected Hezbollah drone infiltration. The alert was later determined to be a false alarm, reflecting growing Israeli concern over what has been described domestically as Hezbollah’s unusually quiet posture.



Tensions extend across several fronts, including Iran, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza, with Israel now also focusing on its border with Jordan.



Israeli assessments suggest Iran or other hostile groups could exploit the relative calm along the Jordanian border to carry out infiltration attempts or launch explosive drones.



The Israeli military has conducted specialized exercises to prepare for such scenarios following intense Iranian strikes on U.S. targets in Jordan.



The exercises covered threats by land, sea and air, as well as a scenario involving chemical agents. Israeli police also participated alongside the military in drills simulating a large-scale attack involving multiple targets.