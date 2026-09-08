Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel has kept its forces on heightened alert along the Lebanon and West Bank fronts ahead of the Jewish holidays.



Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir instructed the army to maintain readiness across multiple fronts amid reports that groups hostile to Israel could be preparing operations that threaten security.



Lebanon is among the fronts where tensions could escalate, with Israeli security and military officials expecting possible operations targeting the army.



The heightened alert comes as Israel prepares to carry out an operation to demolish the Ali al-Taher site.



Meanwhile, discussions are continuing in Israel over which forces could replace UNIFIL in southern Lebanon. Israel is insisting on approving the countries that would take part in any replacement force and opposes a French role, while its position on possible Italian participation remains undecided.