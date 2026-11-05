Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details

News Bulletin Reports
05-11-2026 | 13:02
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Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
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Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Gadi Eisenkot has secured the backing of a majority of Israeli lawmakers to form the country's next government, following a decision by the Joint List, led by Youssef Jabareen, to endorse his candidacy before President Isaac Herzog.

The move, which aligns with the position of the United Arab List led by Mansour Abbas, has dealt a major setback to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in their efforts to return to power.

Following the Joint List's announcement, Herzog held consultations with Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud party.

Eisenkot ultimately secured the support of 67 members of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, compared with 46 lawmakers backing Netanyahu.

The presidential consultations, which began Wednesday, have been marked by several unexpected developments.

According to reports, Mansour Abbas presented Herzog with a proposal addressing the Palestinian issue during consultations with the United Arab List. The proposal centered on a two-state solution and the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

When asked by Herzog's chief of staff why he had refrained from describing Hamas as a terrorist organization, Abbas reportedly said he feared for his life and the safety of his family.

Another development emerged on the second day of consultations, when a religious party traditionally aligned with Netanyahu declined to endorse any candidate for prime minister.

The decision deprived Netanyahu of seven potential votes in his contest against Eisenkot, further weakening his position.

With Eisenkot now holding a majority of endorsements, attention has shifted to the prospects of forming a new government and the political direction Israel could take.

An Eisenkot-led government could prioritize efforts to restore economic and social stability, while uncertainty remains over Netanyahu's next moves.

The possibility of renewed security escalation with Iran also remains a key concern, with any new developments potentially affecting Israel's political landscape and the balance of power.
 

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Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details

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