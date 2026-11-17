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A family torn apart: Israel abducts two brothers in Chebaa, 17 months after detaining their sibling
News Bulletin Reports
17-11-2026 | 13:00
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A family torn apart: Israel abducts two brothers in Chebaa, 17 months after detaining their sibling
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
At around 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, more than 50 Israeli soldiers advanced into the southeastern outskirts of Chebaa, breaking the silence of the night in the southern Lebanese town.
Their destination was a house belonging to the Hamdan family. The force arrived, raided the house and searched it, scattering its contents. According to footage released by the Israeli military, the clock on the wall showed 4 a.m.
The raid left behind a broken door and belongings strewn across the house.
The soldiers first seized Mohammad Fares Hamdan, then demanded that his brother, Asaad, also be brought to them.
The incursion ended with the abduction of the two brothers, Mohammad and Asaad Hamdan, leaving behind a story that had begun more than a year before that early morning.
On June 7, 2025, their brother, Maher Fares Hamdan, was herding sheep in the outskirts of Chebaa and along the slopes of Mount Hermon when an Israeli force detained him. He has remained in captivity ever since.
Seventeen months passed before the names of Mohammad and Asaad were added to their brother’s. Three brothers from the same family are now being held by Israel.
The Israeli account came later. The Israeli military announced that it had carried out the operation, claiming that the two detainees belonged to the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, which it said operate under Hezbollah’s direction. It added that the two were being questioned.
In Chebaa, the scattered belongings can be gathered and the broken door repaired. But the return of the three men remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon, acting as though no agreement obliges it and no commitment restrains it. Shelling, incursions and the abduction of Lebanese citizens remain options it carries out at will.
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