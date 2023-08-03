Lucas Moura returns to Brazil joining São Paulo

Former Brazilian international winger, Lucas Moura, has returned to his homeland's football league through his former club, Sao Paulo, as reported by the Brazilian club.



Sao Paulo announced in a statement on social media, "Lucas is back!" The 30-year-old becomes the latest player to return to Brazil after a long career in Europe, having played for Paris Saint-Germain (2013-2018) and Tottenham Hotspur (2018-2023).



The Brazilian winger (35 international matches, 4 goals) will join Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez (32 years old), who was announced to have joined Sao Paulo on Saturday, as part of their new signings.



Moura began his career with Sao Paulo in 2010 and helped them win the Copa Sudamericana two years later before moving to Europe.



In the statement, Moura expressed his emotions about returning to the club, saying, "It's a whirlwind of feelings." He added, "Just remembering everything I've been through here, and coming back after all this time, is extremely exciting. I am very happy."



Moura moved from Sao Paulo to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 for a transfer fee of $53 million, which was considered the largest deal for a Brazilian club at that time.



After struggling to establish himself at the Parisian club, he left Parc des Princes in 2018 to join Tottenham, where his most significant achievement was scoring a hat-trick against Ajax Amsterdam in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final in the following year, leading the English club to the final, which they lost 0-2 to Liverpool.

