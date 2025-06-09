News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's left-wing leader says war must end, government 'doesn't represent' the people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-06-2025 | 12:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's left-wing leader says war must end, government 'doesn't represent' the people
Israeli left-wing opposition leader Yair Golan called on Monday for an immediate end to the Gaza war and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government no longer represented most Israelis.
"Today the government of Israel doesn't represent the vast majority of Israelis," said Golan, chairman of the Democrats party and a former deputy army chief, days before a planned parliament vote which the opposition hopes would trigger a general election.
He told journalists in a briefing that after more than 20 months of fighting, Israel "should end the war as soon as possible."
Golan's party, a conglomeration of left-wing factions, has only four seats in Israel's 120-member legislature, making it one of its smallest political groups.
But in a country where coalition building is essential to achieving a political majority, even relatively small parties can wield considerable power.
Golan, a former deputy minister in a short-lived administration that replaced Netanyahu in 2021-2022, said that the current government -- one of the most right-wing in Israel's history -- was a threat to democracy.
The opposition leader said he represents those "who want to save Israeli democracy... from a corrupted future" and the "messianic-like and nationalistic and extremist vision of a very small faction in the Israeli society."
"The vast majority wants to keep Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people and at the same time a free, egalitarian, and democratic state," Golan said.
He said that the vast majority of Israelis wanted to see an immediate end to the war in Gaza, the return of all hostages held by Palestinian militants in a single exchange deal, and the establishment of a national commission of inquiry into Hamas' unprecedented 2023 attack, arguing that the Netanyahu government was opposed to these objectives.
"I believe that we can reach a hostage deal in a matter of days," Golan said.
"I believe that by ending the war and freeing the hostages, we will be able to build an alternative to Hamas inside the Gaza Strip."
Criticizing the government's Gaza war policies, the former army general has recently drawn condemnation in Israel for saying that "a sane country... does not kill babies for a hobby."
Golan on Monday also said that most Israelis support legislation that would require ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, who are currently largely exempt from military service, to enlist.
The issue has sparked tension between Netanyahu and ultra-Orthodox parties in his government, with lawmakers threatening to topple the prime minister if no agreement is reached this week.
Some opposition parties are seeking to place a bill to dissolve parliament on Wednesday's plenary agenda, hoping to capitalize on the ultra-Orthodox revolt.
"The vast majority wants new elections as soon as possible," Golan said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Yair Golan
Gaza
War
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
WHO chief insists Israel's aid blockade of Gaza 'must end'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-05
Israel's army says expanded Gaza operation includes 'moving most of the population'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-05
Israel's army says expanded Gaza operation includes 'moving most of the population'
0
World News
2025-04-06
Turkey's main opposition leader urges elections 'in November at the latest'
World News
2025-04-06
Turkey's main opposition leader urges elections 'in November at the latest'
0
World News
2025-04-02
Azerbaijan leader says Armenia must meet 'demands' peace treaty can be signed
World News
2025-04-02
Azerbaijan leader says Armenia must meet 'demands' peace treaty can be signed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:10
Gaza-bound aid boat intercepted by Israel reaches Ashdod port: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:10
Gaza-bound aid boat intercepted by Israel reaches Ashdod port: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:26
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:26
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-08
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-08
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-08
Israel confirms possession of body of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-08
Israel confirms possession of body of Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:55
Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident
Lebanon News
08:55
Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident
2
Lebanon News
10:24
Airstrike targets vehicle on south Lebanon road
Lebanon News
10:24
Airstrike targets vehicle on south Lebanon road
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:26
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:26
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
4
Lebanon News
11:38
US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission
Lebanon News
11:38
US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission
5
Lebanon News
02:39
Former Lebanese President Suleiman hosts dinner honoring President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
02:39
Former Lebanese President Suleiman hosts dinner honoring President Joseph Aoun
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
7
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanese Army says two Israeli drones crash in South Lebanon's Houla and Beit Lif
Lebanon News
06:47
Lebanese Army says two Israeli drones crash in South Lebanon's Houla and Beit Lif
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More