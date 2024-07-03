Turkey summons German ambassador over footballer's far-right gesture: AFP source

Sports News
2024-07-03 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey summons German ambassador over footballer&#39;s far-right gesture: AFP source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey summons German ambassador over footballer's far-right gesture: AFP source

Turkey on Wednesday summoned the German ambassador after Berlin condemned Merih Demiral for celebrating his goal with an ultra-nationalist gesture in the win over Austria at Euro 2024, a diplomatic source told AFP.

UEFA said it had opened a probe while Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser remarked: "The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums."

AFP
 

Sports News

Turkey

Germany

Berlin

Merih Demiral

Euro 2024

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-16

Germany Hopes to Boost Economy Amid UEFA Euro 2024 Excitement

LBCI
World News
2024-04-18

Berlin summons Russian Ambassador after arrest of two suspected Russian spies in Germany

LBCI
World News
04:08

Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Germany will become 'leader' in European security: Polish PM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-21

"Padel for a Cause"... Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-21

Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-12

Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Middle East News
15:59

Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More