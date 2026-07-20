Plane carrying Spain's World Cup winning team lands in Madrid: AFP

20-07-2026 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Plane carrying Spain&#39;s World Cup winning team lands in Madrid: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Plane carrying Spain's World Cup winning team lands in Madrid: AFP

A plane carrying Spain's newly crowned World Cup champions landed in Madrid on Monday, a day after their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final in the United States.

The Iberia aircraft carrying the squad touched down at Madrid-Barajas airport at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) under clear blue skies, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

AFP 

Sports News

Spain

World Cup

Madrid

Argentina

United States

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
18:15

Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Pope lands in Barcelona for second stage of Spain visit: AFP

LBCI
World News
2026-05-18

Iran World Cup squad arrives in Turkey for training: AFP correspondents

LBCI
Sports News
2026-05-28

Neymar a doubt for Brazil's World Cup opener due to injury: Doctor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
18:15

Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Venezuela tells LBCI: no Lebanese casualties so far after earthquakes, hotline activated for assistance

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-07

Macron says Syria must not feel 'destabilised' after Damascus blasts

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Kuwait army says responding to Iranian missiles, drones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-04

Lebanon-Israel ceasefire hangs in the balance as president reveals details of US-backed talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

US Ambassador to Lebanon: President Aoun ‘will not return empty-handed’ from Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Rubio praises Lebanon’s ‘courage’ in talks with Aoun, pledges US support

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Aoun to Rubio: US support crucial for trilateral framework agreement and Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Sports News
18:15

Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

US State Department: Pilot zone operations began in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call

LBCI
World News
08:44

Cuba has infiltrated highest levels of US government: State Dept

LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

Hamas says Khalil al-Hayya elected as group's new chief

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More