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Plane carrying Spain's World Cup winning team lands in Madrid: AFP
20-07-2026 | 08:41
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Plane carrying Spain's World Cup winning team lands in Madrid: AFP
A plane carrying Spain's newly crowned World Cup champions landed in Madrid on Monday, a day after their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final in the United States.
The Iberia aircraft carrying the squad touched down at Madrid-Barajas airport at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT) under clear blue skies, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.
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