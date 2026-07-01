Two dead in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City: Authorities

World News
01-07-2026 | 03:47
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Two dead in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City: Authorities
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Two dead in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City: Authorities

At least two people died on Wednesday during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, according to the local government.

A 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation, according to the city's health secretary.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the death of a third person, reported by local media.

AFP
 

World News

World Cup

Mexico

Dead

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