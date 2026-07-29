Next 12 hours 'decisive' for ending Madrid region fire: Spain PM

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29-07-2026 | 06:19
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Next 12 hours &#39;decisive&#39; for ending Madrid region fire: Spain PM
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Next 12 hours 'decisive' for ending Madrid region fire: Spain PM

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that efforts to extinguish a major wildfire near Madrid were progressing "favorably" and the next 12 hours would be "decisive."

"Things are progressing favorably, with the greatest of caution," Sanchez told reporters in televised comments at a command center neat the fire zone. "I believe the next 12 hours will be very important -- they will be decisive for the work of consolidating the work that the civil protection service has done."


AFP
 

World News

Madrid

Region

Fire

Spain

PM

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