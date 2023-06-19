Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit

2023-06-19 | 08:28
Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit
Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit

Hackers are threatening to release confidential data stolen from Reddit unless the company pays a ransom demand – and reverses its controversial API price hikes. 

In a post on its dark web leak site, the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, claims to have stolen 80 gigabytes of compressed data from Reddit during a February breach of the company’s systems.
 
 

