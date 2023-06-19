Hackers are threatening to release confidential data stolen from Reddit unless the company pays a ransom demand – and reverses its controversial API price hikes.



In a post on its dark web leak site, the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, claims to have stolen 80 gigabytes of compressed data from Reddit during a February breach of the company’s systems.

Read the full story at: h ttps://techcrunch.com/2023/06/19/hackers-threaten-to-leak-80gb-of-confidential-data-stolen-from-reddit/