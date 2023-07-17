Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere

It is expected that temperatures will surpass record levels in the northern hemisphere on Monday, leading to wildfires and highlighting the impact of climate change.



Several countries in Europe, Asia, and North America have issued health warnings and conducted evacuations.



The European Space Agency stated that Europe may experience its highest temperature ever recorded this week, specifically in the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, where temperatures are expected to reach 48 degrees Celsius.



Lilo da Costa Rosa, a 48-year-old Brazilian visiting Rome, expressed her struggle with the heat, saying, "I'm really suffering because of the heat. I bought a small fan, an umbrella, and water bottles."



In Vatican City, despite the high temperatures, 15,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square on Sunday to participate in the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis, using umbrellas and fans.



Among them was Priest François Mbemba, 29, who said, "We're sweating, as if we're in hell."



In Japan, authorities issued warnings to tens of millions of residents on Sunday about the risk of heatstroke in 20 out of the country's 47 prefectures, as near-record temperatures were recorded in many areas.



NHK, a Japanese news channel, warned that the high temperatures posed a threat to life, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius in Tokyo and other regions.



The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasted that the record high temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, set in the city of Kumagaya in 2018, may be surpassed.



On Sunday, some areas in Japan recorded their highest temperatures in four decades, including the town of Hirono in Fukushima Prefecture, where it reached 37.7 degrees Celsius.



In the United States, the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that the "widespread and dangerous" heatwave would peak in southern and western states, impacting more than 80 million people with severe heat advisories or warnings on Sunday.



Death Valley in California, one of the hottest places on Earth, recorded a near-record temperature of 52 degrees Celsius on Sunday afternoon.



Meanwhile, firefighting teams in California are battling multiple wildfires, including one in Riverside County that has engulfed over 3,000 hectares and led to the evacuation of numerous residents.



In Europe, where global warming is increasing at twice the global average rate, according to experts, Italy has warned of the need to prepare for "the most intense heatwave of the summer and one of the most extreme ever."



Italy has issued a red alert, putting 16 cities on high alert, including Rome, Bologna, and Florence.



Rome is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, potentially breaking the previous temperature record of 40.5 degrees Celsius set in August 2007.



The Acropolis in Athens remained closed for the third consecutive day during peak heat hours.



In Romania, temperatures are expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Monday across most of the country.



In Spain, the National Meteorological Agency announced on Monday that the country would experience "unusually high temperatures" for this season, with temperatures potentially exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in the southern city of Cordoba.



In China, the meteorological services reported a record temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius in the country's northwest on Sunday.



Despite the heatwave, parts of Asia experienced heavy rainfall. In South Korea, rescue teams worked to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel after heavy rains in recent days caused flooding and landslides, resulting in the deaths of at least 37 people and leaving nine others missing.



In northern Japan on Sunday, a man's body was found in a car submerged in water, following a week of similar weather-related deaths in the southwestern part of the country that claimed the lives of seven people.



In northern India, the monsoon rains led to the deaths of at least 90 people after a period of intense heat.



Floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season in India, but experts say that climate change is increasing their frequency and intensity.



On the diplomatic front, US Climate Envoy John Kerry held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in Beijing on Monday, marking a resumption of crucial climate negotiations between the world's two largest polluters.



The Biden administration considers climate change as an area where the two competing powers can cooperate, despite the fierce rivalry between them.



While it is challenging to attribute a specific weather event to climate change, many scientists emphasize that global warming, linked to fossil fuel dependency, is responsible for extreme heatwaves.

