Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search

Privacy-focused search engine and browser maker Brave is taking another step away from its reliance on other search providers with today’s news that it has now launched its own image and video search engine. That means users will no longer have to leave Brave when they want either image or video search results, as the results will now be served directly from Brave Search’s own independent index, the company explains.



The news follows Brave’s April announcement that it would no longer use Bing’s index, which had previously represented 7 percent of all query results.



The image and video search feature has been in development for several months and its results will now also be offered via the recently launched Brave Search API, says Brave.

