France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-05-2025 | 04:27
High views
LBCI
LBCI
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says

France could harden its position on Israel if it continues to block humanitarian aid to Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, reiterating that Paris was committed to a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

 

"The humanitarian blockade is creating a situation that is untenable on the ground," Macron said at a joint press conference in Singapore with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

 

"And so, if there is no response that meets the humanitarian situation in the coming hours and days, obviously, we will have to toughen our collective position," Macron said, adding that France may consider applying sanctions against Israeli settlers.

 

Reuters

