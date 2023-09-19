Google’s Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more

2023-09-19 | 06:26
Google’s Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more
Google’s Bard chatbot can now tap into your Google apps, double check answers and more

Google today is releasing a more capable version of Bard, its generative AI chatbot and ChatGPT rival, which now lets you double-check its answers, collaborate with others, and, notably, integrate with Google’s own apps and services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels.

The latter is available through new Bard Extensions and only in English for the time being. First announced at Google I/O, the company had not immediately rolled out extensions because it wanted to make sure it did so in a way that would offer a safe and trustworthy experience.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/19/googles-bard-chatbot-can-now-tap-into-your-google-apps-double-check-answers-and-more/
 

