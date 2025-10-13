Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Several buses carrying prisoners released by Israel in exchange for hostages freed on Monday by Hamas arrived in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, an AFP correspondent reported.

Huge crowds of people gathered to welcome the prisoners, with many chanting "Allahu akbar," or God is greatest, in celebration.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Buses

Palestinian

Prisoners

Ramallah

West Bank

Israel

LBCI Next
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza's Khan Yunis: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-10

Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh for Gaza talks: airport official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:34

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:42

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More