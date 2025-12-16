At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials

World News
16-12-2025 | 12:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials

At least 85,000 refugees have crossed into Burundi after the M23 militia's latest advance in the eastern DR Congo, Burundian officials said Tuesday, warning of dire overcrowding and "catastrophic" conditions.

"Approximately 25,000 refugees are currently registered in Gatumba, and nearly 40,000 in Buganda" after the uptick in violence, said Ezechiel Nibigira, the Burundian president of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) commission, citing local authority data.

"We estimate there are between 20,000 and 25,000 refugees from the DRC," said Augustin Minani, an official in southern Rumonge area, describing the situation as "catastrophic" and threatening to overwhelm local authorities.


AFP
 

World News

Refugees

DR Congo

Violence

Burundi

LBCI Next
Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had travelled to the Philippines, Australia police say
Europeans propose 'multinational force' for Ukraine peace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-10

Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials

LBCI
World News
2025-12-12

UN fears 'regional conflagration' over eastern DR Congo

LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials

LBCI
World News
2025-12-10

M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:33

Drones killed over 100 civilians in Sudan's Kordofan this month: UN

LBCI
World News
08:30

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

LBCI
World News
07:26

Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had traveled to the Philippines: Australia police

LBCI
World News
06:47

Trump son-in-law Kushner abandons plans for Belgrade hotel: Serbian president

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More