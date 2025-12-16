News
At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials
World News
16-12-2025 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 85,000 refugees flee recent DR Congo violence to Burundi: Officials
At least 85,000 refugees have crossed into Burundi after the M23 militia's latest advance in the eastern DR Congo, Burundian officials said Tuesday, warning of dire overcrowding and "catastrophic" conditions.
"Approximately 25,000 refugees are currently registered in Gatumba, and nearly 40,000 in Buganda" after the uptick in violence, said Ezechiel Nibigira, the Burundian president of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) commission, citing local authority data.
"We estimate there are between 20,000 and 25,000 refugees from the DRC," said Augustin Minani, an official in southern Rumonge area, describing the situation as "catastrophic" and threatening to overwhelm local authorities.
AFP
World News
Refugees
DR Congo
Violence
Burundi
