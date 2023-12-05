US envoy Kerry launches international nuclear fusion plan at COP28

2023-12-05 | 08:55
US envoy Kerry launches international nuclear fusion plan at COP28
US envoy Kerry launches international nuclear fusion plan at COP28

US special climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday launched an international engagement plan to boost nuclear fusion, saying the emissions-free technology could become a vital tool in the fight against climate change.

Kerry said the plan involved 35 nations and would focus on research and development, supply chain issues, and regulation, and safety.

"There is potential in fusion to revolutionize our world," Kerry told the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Fusion, which powers the sun and other stars to generate electricity, can be replicated on Earth with heat and pressure using lasers or magnets to smash two light atoms into a denser one, releasing large amounts of energy.

The nascent technology could have an important advantage over today's nuclear fission plants by producing huge amounts of unlimited power without long-lasting radioactive waste.

Britain and the United States on Nov. 8 signed a cooperation agreement on fusion. Other countries pursuing fusion include Australia, China, Germany and Japan.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

US

John Kerry

Climate

Nuclear

Fusion

COP28

Dubai

Global emissions: The top contributors to the climate crisis and its consequences
COP28 chair: 116 nations commit to triple renewable energy
