In a new partnership, "creating a unique immersive experience that combines fashion and entertainment," the renowned Lebanese -and international - designer Elie Saab signed a memorandum of understanding in the British capital, London, to collaborate during Riyadh Season 2024.

The signing occurred in the presence of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman, Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh, and in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and the Fashion Commission.



The signed memorandum includes the launch of Elie Saab's Riyadh Season Collection for Fall 2025 as one of the significant events.



Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh stated in a press release, "In Riyadh Season, we are working to connect with the most important global names in various fields to enrich entertainment options, including fashion. Elie Saab is a distinguished name in this field, and through the upcoming season, he will present designs that will be the talk of the fashion world."



In turn, Elie Saab expressed his happiness to participate in Riyadh Season 2024, stating, "We will prepare something unprecedented and new to celebrate this important occasion in the city of Riyadh, which supports creativity and cultural diversity in the region."



Over time, Lebanese designers and fashion houses, including Elie Saab, have become significant names around the world with their splendid designs combining style and elegance.