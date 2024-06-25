Saudi voices in the West: Faisal Abbas launches 'Anecdotes of an Arab Anglophile' book in London

Saudi voices in the West: Faisal Abbas launches 'Anecdotes of an Arab Anglophile' book in London

At an event held at the Society of Authors headquarters in London, a seminar focused on Arab-British relations was highlighted by the launch of Faisal J. Abbas's new book, "Anecdotes of an Arab Anglophile."

Faisal Abbas, the Editor-in-Chief of "Arab News," published his book in English through London-based Nomad Publishing.

Moderated by Chris Doyle, Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, the seminar discussed the book's key themes, including cultural bridge-building, understanding societal customs, and addressing questions about Saudi Arabia's reforms under Vision 2030 and their significance.

Doyle remarked, "It is quite positive that for once, we British are going to listen to the views of an outsider about some of our strengths and weaknesses, our traditions," describing the book as "a very nuanced, well-observed account of life in Britain."

At the event, Faisal emphasized the importance of showcasing the West from Arab perspectives.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to Britain, expressed appreciation in his opening remarks to "Arab News" and Faisal Abbas for facilitating his role as an ambassador through literary works.

He noted the shift from predominantly Western perspectives on the Middle East in published books and highlighted mutual cultural exchange as part of Saudi Arabia's Renaissance in culture, economy, trade, and more.

"For most of my life, we've seen our part of the world looked at from the outside. The majority of my time on this earth has been spent experiencing the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, through external perspectives. I think it's part of an awakening that you're seeing in a country like Saudi Arabia," the Saudi ambassador said.

From the British perspective, Sir Ben Elliot emphasized the significant role such books play in fostering respect and understanding between the two countries. He underscored the importance of cultural exchange and expanding awareness through travel, respect, and open dialogue.

"If you haven't been recently, there is an extraordinary transformation in every single way. If you know Faisal personally, you will know what a sophisticated and observant man he is," Elliot said.

Referring to Faisal, he further commented, "You are a true epitome of Saudi ambition."

The seminar concluded with a book signing session and a networking event attended by members of parliament, lords, former politicians, prominent journalists, and academics from Britain and the Arab world.
 

