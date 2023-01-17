Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players

Variety
2023-01-17 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players

The Lebanese Olympic Committee completed its honoring initiative for the national basketball team for the year 2023, honoring the Lebanese players, namely Wael Arakji, Karim Ezzeddine, and Hayk Gyokchyan.

 
The meeting began with a speech by the Chairman of the Committee, Pierre Jalkh, in which he congratulated the players for their loyalty as they raised Lebanon’s name by qualifying for the World Cup, expressing best wishes for the national team in its journey to the upcoming global event.   

The Lebanese basketball team achieved great success in 2022, finishing first runners-up in the FIBA Asia Cup 2022, while Wael Arakji won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

Sports

Lebanon

Sports

Basketball

Lebanese

Wael Arakji

FIBA

LBCI Next
Renault sales fall for 4th straight year
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

Lebanon's Charbel Rizk elected Secretary General of the West Asian Basketball Association

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
07:25

Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
05:39

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app