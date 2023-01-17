Lebanese Olympic Committee honors Cedars players

The Lebanese Olympic Committee completed its honoring initiative for the national basketball team for the year 2023, honoring the Lebanese players, namely Wael Arakji, Karim Ezzeddine, and Hayk Gyokchyan.



The meeting began with a speech by the Chairman of the Committee, Pierre Jalkh, in which he congratulated the players for their loyalty as they raised Lebanon’s name by qualifying for the World Cup, expressing best wishes for the national team in its journey to the upcoming global event.



The Lebanese basketball team achieved great success in 2022, finishing first runners-up in the FIBA Asia Cup 2022, while Wael Arakji won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.