Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

2023-01-18 | 08:59
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) sees increased demand for fuel from China and is discussing investments in petrochemicals with Chinese companies, Asharq reported citing an interview by the company's chief executive with Bloomberg.

Demand for jet fuel is now around 1 million barrels per day, which is below pre-pandemic levels but is improving, Amin Nasser told Bloomberg according to Asharq.
 

