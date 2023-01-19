News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amazon ends charity donation program AmazonSmile
Variety
2023-01-19 | 10:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Amazon ends charity donation program AmazonSmile
Just a few days after announcing a significant round of layoffs that will impact 18,000 employees, Amazon is trying to find money wherever it can as the company announced that it would end AmazonSmile.
AmazonSmile is a donation program that redirects 0.5 percent of the cost of all eligible products toward charities. It is a separate website that lets you browse and buy items just like on Amazon.com. But Amazon would keep track of your purchases and donate money on your behalf.
The company started sending an email to Amazon customers announcing the change. AmazonSmile will remain open until February 20, 2023.
“After almost a decade, the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped. With so many eligible organizations — more than 1 million globally — our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin,” the company wrote.
Since 2013, Amazon has donated $400 million through the AmazonSmile program. Bigger organizations likely received a bigger share of those donations while smaller ones only received a few dollars per year. But nonprofits are not going to say no to $400 million…
Charities that have participated in the AmazonSmile program will receive a one-time donation from Amazon that will be equivalent to three months of AmazonSmile donations. It’s a sort of severance package for nonprofits.
The end of the program is going to have an impact on Amazon’s bottom line in two ways. First, the company no longer has to set aside 0.5 percent on purchases made on AmazonSmile. Second, there were people actively working on the separate storefront, charity relationships and more. Shutting down AmazonSmile means that the company can lay off some people who were working on the program.
Amazon started informing people who are impacted by the layoffs yesterday. The timing of this announcement means that the end of the AmazonSmile program is directly tied to the company’s biggest-ever round of jobs cuts.
Amazon currently has a market capitalization of $974 billion. In its most recent earnings report, the company announced $2.5 billion in operating income. It wasn’t a record quarter, but Amazon isn’t on the verge of bankruptcy.
TechCrunch
Variety
Amazon
AmazonSmile
Layoffs
Nonprofit
Organization
Charity
Donation
Program
Commerce
Next
Amazon fined by regulators for unsafe warehouse work conditions
Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:53
Amazon to lay off staff in US, Canada and Costa Rica by end of day
Variety
07:53
Amazon to lay off staff in US, Canada and Costa Rica by end of day
0
Variety
04:27
Amazon fined by regulators for unsafe warehouse work conditions
Variety
04:27
Amazon fined by regulators for unsafe warehouse work conditions
0
Variety
2023-01-13
Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud
Variety
2023-01-13
Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Amazon CEO says job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles
Variety
2023-01-05
Amazon CEO says job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:28
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Variety
11:28
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
0
Variety
11:19
UAE's Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks
Variety
11:19
UAE's Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks
0
Variety
10:41
Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan
Variety
10:41
Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan
0
Variety
10:31
Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, nearly 5 percent of its global workforce
Variety
10:31
Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, nearly 5 percent of its global workforce
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
Middle East
11:34
Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
07:48
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
Lebanon News
04:57
Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president
2
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
Lebanon Economy
09:45
Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February
3
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
Lebanon Economy
04:50
Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar
4
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
Middle East
04:56
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
5
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
World
05:08
US and Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:55
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
8
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
05:47
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store