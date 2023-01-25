For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully

2023-01-25 | 07:45
For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully
2min
For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully

Caretaker Minister of Public Health Firas Abiad presented the first-of-its-kind surgery performed in Lebanon to separate the twins Riham and Reem, which was completed and described as a medical achievement amid the significant challenges witnessed by the health system.

The surgery, which took place at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), took an effort of four months, as a team of doctors and nurses was prepared to accompany the two children until they were discharged from the hospital.  

Full coordination between the team members and planning of all details played a vital role in the success of the operation, which required ten hours and was characterized by great accuracy and sensitivity to ensure that no adverse complications occurred to the separated children.  

During a press conference, Abiad expressed pleasure in announcing the success of the surgery to separate the conjoined twins, explaining that their parents contacted him about six months ago to ask for help after an X-ray image the mother underwent showed the twins were conjoined.  

"The question was about the possibility of carrying out the separation process in Lebanon in light of the difficult conditions that hospital institutions are going through in terms of the shortage of supplies, medicines, and medical and nursing staff," he pointed.  

Adding that "our hospital institutions can still be in the first line by providing advanced health care to citizens and residents in Lebanon and maintaining what they were providing before the crisis. As conditions improve, these institutions will be able to offer more."  

Although Lebanon's health system is facing great difficulties, both Riham and Reem, currently in intensive care, represent a glimmer of hope in the dark tunnel Lebanon is going through.
 

Variety

Ministry of Public Health

AUBMC

Siamese Twins

Conjoined Twins

Success

Surgery

Lebanon

