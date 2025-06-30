French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that tariffs levied by powerful countries were often a form of "blackmail" rather than instruments to rebalance trade.



His comments, made during a speech at the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, came as the European Union was negotiating a trade deal with the United States ahead of a July 9 deadline, although he did not specifically refer to the United States or U.S. President Donald Trump.



"We need to restore freedom and equity to international trade, much more than barriers and tariffs, which are devised by the strongest, and which are often used as instruments of blackmail, not at all as instruments of rebalancing," Macron said.



He also urged support—and a rethinking—of the World Trade Organization to bring it in line with its goals to fight inequality and climate change.



Reuters