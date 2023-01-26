IKEA taps Baltics, others for more wood supplies after shunning Russia

The world's biggest furniture brand - one of the world's top wood users - used 20 million cubic meters of wood in its products, packaging and communication material in the 12 months through August 2022.

"We have managed to replace those (Russia and Belarus) volumes in other countries on a very hot wood market," Ulf Johansson, Global Wood Supply and Forestry Manager at brand owner Inter IKEA, told Reuters.

Sweden, the Baltics, Poland and Germany are among countries where IKEA's wood sourcing has increased as a result of the war in Ukraine, he said, adding that some of the solutions might be long-term and others short-term.

Russia and Belarus were IKEA's fifth and sixth biggest wood suppliers before the war, accounting for 6 percent and 5 percent respectively of its supplies, the company's website said.

The company on Thursday launched a map on its website showing the origin of all its wood to meet customers' demands for more transparency.

Poland, followed by Lithuania and Sweden were the three biggest suppliers in the 12 months through August 2022.