Jordan’s king offers condolences to Lebanon’s president over soldiers’ deaths, vows military support

President Joseph Aoun received a phone call Sunday from Jordan's King Abdullah II, who expressed condolences for the six Lebanese soldiers killed in Saturday’s deadly blast in Wadi Zibqin, Tyre district.



King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s solidarity with Lebanon and its army, and voiced his country’s readiness to provide the necessary support to the Lebanese Armed Forces during this sensitive period to help them maintain stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



Aoun thanked the Jordanian monarch for his condolences and for Jordan’s continued support of Lebanon and its military.