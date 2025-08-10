Earthquake of magnitude 6.19 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

Middle East News
10-08-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Earthquake of magnitude 6.19 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Earthquake of magnitude 6.19 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.19 struck Turkey on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Earthquake

Turkey

German Research Centre for Geosciences

LBCI Next
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
Middle East News
11:06

Blackout hits central, southern Iraq

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Norway sovereign fund drops investments in 11 Israeli companies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

UK's Starmer 'gravely concerned' about targeting of journalists in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-25

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Saudi Arabia slams Israel's plan to take over Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-30

US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Lebanese Energy Minister orders probe into nationwide blackout

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese Security Forces release statistics on domestic violence cases for July

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Head of Iran top security body heads to Iraq, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

President Aoun offers condolences in Yarze for Wadi Zibqin victims, visits wounded soldier

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More