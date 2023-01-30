Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel

Variety
2023-01-30 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel

Long-haul carrier Emirates successfully flew a Boeing 777 on a test flight Monday with one engine entirely powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuel. This comes as carriers worldwide try to lessen their carbon footprint.

Flight No. EK2646 flew for just under an hour over the coastline of the United Arab Emirates, after taking off from Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, and heading out into the Persian Gulf before circling back to land. The fuel powered one of the Boeing’s two General Electric Co. engines, with the other running on conventional jet fuel for safety.

“This flight is a milestone moment for Emirates and a positive step for our industry as we work collectively to address one of our biggest challenges — reducing our carbon footprint,” Adel al-Redha, Emirates’ chief operation officer, said in a statement.

Emirates, a state-owned airline under Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, described the sustainable fuel as a blend “that mirrored the qualities of jet fuel.” It included fuel from Neste, a Finnish firm, and Virent, a Madison, Wisconsin-based company.

Virent describes itself as using plant-based sugars to make the compounds needed for sustainable jet fuel, while Neste’s fuel comes from vegetable oils and animal fats. Those fuels reduce the release of heat-trapping carbon dioxide typically burned off by engines in flight.

Aviation releases only one-sixth the amount of carbon dioxide produced by cars and trucks, according to World Resources Institute, a nonprofit research group based in Washington. However, airplanes are used by far fewer people per day — meaning aviation is a higher per-capita source of greenhouse-gas emissions.

Airplane and engine manufacturers have been designing more-efficient models, in part to help keep down costs of jet fuel — one of the biggest expenses airlines face. Emirates, for instance, used over 5.7 tons of jet fuel last year alone, costing it $3.7 billion out of its $17 billion in annual expenses.

But analysts suggest sustainable fuels can be three times or more the cost of jet fuel, likely putting ticket prices even higher as aviation restarts following the lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much the fuel used in the Emirates’ test on Monday cost per barrel. Jet fuel cost on average $146 a barrel at the end of last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

The UAE, a major oil producer and OPEC member, is to host the next United Nations climate negotiations, or COP28, beginning in November. Already, the seven sheikhdom federation has come under fire from activists for nominating the CEO of Abu Dhabi’s state oil company to lead the U.N. negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties — where COP gets its name.

AP

Variety

Middle East

Carrier

Emirates

Test

Flights

Boeing 777

Sustainable

Fuel

Energy

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Persian Gulf

Dubai

LBCI Next
Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank 2022 net profit rises 16 percent on higher operating income
Daniel Jade becomes 1st Lebanese to qualify for 'Les Petits As' final
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:16

Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-27

Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

US Energy Department to allocate $118 mln to biofuels projects

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Most major Gulf bourses fall, Emirates NBD lifts Dubai

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:54

Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform

LBCI
Variety
10:54

Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices

LBCI
Variety
09:06

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

LBCI
Variety
08:55

Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:13

Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app