Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within

Variety
2023-02-01 | 10:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within

Meta can move forward with its acquisition of virtual reality startup Within, a report from Bloomberg says. According to the report, Judge Edward Davila submitted a sealed decision that denied the FTC’s request to take next steps in blocking the transaction.

The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Indeed, Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutli-billion dollar bet on the metaverse.

In court in December, FTC argued that Within’s Supernatural app is a direct competitor to Beat Saber, a popular VR rhythm game that some people use to work out.

Meta bought Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber, in 2019. Even Oculus, the hardware company that powers Meta’s flagship Quest headsets, came aboard via a $2 billion acquisition in 2014. And in the final days of 2022, Meta confirmed its purchase of Luxexcel, a smart eyewear company. None of the terms of these deals have been disclosed.

When the FTC called Zuckerberg to the stand, the government lawyers presented email exchanges from March 2021 that proposed a partnership between Beat Saber and Peloton. Zuckerberg said that a deal like this is no longer on the table, in part due to the company’s worsening financial state, and it did not progress further. A partnership between Beat Saber and Peloton would now be impossible, Zuckerberg testified, since Meta is now in a lesser financial situation (in part due to changing Apple policies, he said).

Zuckerberg also said that fitness is not his priority in the VR space — rather, he’s focused on social, gaming and productivity use cases. Meta recently released its Quest Pro, a powerful headset that’s specifically designed for remote work.

Now, Judge Davila could give Meta the go-ahead, but per Bloomberg’s report, Meta will be temporarily barred from completing the deal while the FTC decides on its next steps, since the agency could still appeal the ruling.

TechCrunch has reached out to Meta for comment.

TechCrunch

Variety

Meta

Facebook

Wins

Ruling

FTC

VR

Virtual Reality

Antitrust

Within

App

Tech

Social

Platform

Media

LBCI Next
Egyptian financial services provider MNT-Halan valued at $1B in $400M funding
Big changes coming for GDPR enforcement on Big Tech in Europe?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-18

Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

General Security to cancel passport platform within a month

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-24

Meta expands its partnership with the NBA to offer 52 games in VR

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:26

UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Snap's earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google

LBCI
Variety
07:20

What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31

Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

LBCI
Variety
06:32

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app