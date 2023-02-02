News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
Variety
2023-02-02 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
Sony Group Corp (6758.T) has nudged up its annual profit forecast, helped by a strong showing for its videogame division, and raised its PlayStation 5 game console sales target by one million units to 19 million for the year to March.
The electronics and entertainment giant also said its chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, would become president and chief operating officer from April 1, while retaining his current role.
Incumbent president Kenichiro Yoshida will remain as chairman and chief executive officer.
"I'm obsessed with growth. Any businesses and companies tend to go into a negative spiral if growth stalls," Totoki told a news conference on Thursday.
"By realizing growth, I would like to create a positive spiral where we are chosen by customers and our employees are energized."
The company said it now expects operating profit for the year to March 31 to total 1.18 trillion yen ($9.17 billion), up 1.7 percent from its previous forecast of 1.16 trillion yen.
That remains short of analysts' average estimate of a 1.19 trillion yen profit, according to Refinitiv data, and just shy of a record profit of 1.2 trillion yen posted a year earlier.
Sony said sales of its Playstation 5 consoles came to 7.1 million units in the October-December quarter, which overlaps with the critical year-end shopping season, up sharply from 3.9 million units a year earlier.
"Various steps we have been taking on both the hardware and software sides are steadily bearing fruit. I believe we are generating positive momentum to re-accelerate growth in our game operations," Totoki said.
Sony, which competes with Xbox maker Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Switch provider Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) in the game sector, struggled last year to produce enough PlayStation 5 units due to supply chain snarls.
Totoki said risks associated with supply chains have not been resolved yet, and the company boosted game console production sharply in the October-December quarter so it can safely meet demand in the current quarter.
For October-December, Sony posted a 7.8 percent fall in operating profit as its film division fared worse than a year ago, when a blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie drove its profit.
Reuters
Variety
Sony
PS5
Raises
Outlook
Closer
Record
Level
Entertainment
Technology
Gaming
Next
Ferrari revs up for "even stronger 2023" after beating forecasts in Q4
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-25
Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
Variety
2023-01-25
Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
0
Variety
2023-01-17
African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z
Variety
2023-01-17
African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z
0
Variety
2023-01-04
At CES 2023, Sony's 'Gran Turismo' flags new entertainment strategy
Variety
2023-01-04
At CES 2023, Sony's 'Gran Turismo' flags new entertainment strategy
0
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
0
Variety
11:08
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
Variety
11:08
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
0
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
0
Variety
10:51
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
Variety
10:51
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:09
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
World
05:09
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
0
World
2023-01-03
Credit Suisse reshuffles investment bank after senior departure
World
2023-01-03
Credit Suisse reshuffles investment bank after senior departure
0
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
2
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
3
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
4
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
5
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
6
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
7
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
8
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store