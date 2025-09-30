Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene

Lebanon News
30-09-2025 | 08:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea blamed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for obstructing Tuesday's legislative session.

Geagea said Berri had ignored a draft law submitted months ago by 67 lawmakers to amend the current electoral law in preparation for holding elections on time. 

He accused the speaker of violating Parliament’s internal rules and long-standing practices by refusing to put the proposal to a vote in the general assembly.

Geagea argued that referring the bill to a subcommittee was invalid, since urgent draft laws must first be presented to the full assembly, which alone has the authority to decide whether to send them to committees. 

He dismissed Berri’s justification that multiple electoral proposals are already under discussion, saying the speaker was effectively ‘burying reform efforts.’

Geagea warned that Berri’s refusal to allow debate on the urgent proposal undermines the will of the parliamentary majority and strips 67 elected MPs of their legitimacy. 

He said the speaker bears full responsibility for delaying reforms needed to ensure elections are held as scheduled in May, especially as expatriate voter registration has already begun.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Forces

Nabih Berri

Parliament

Session

Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Information Minister Paul Morcos meets Speaker Berri to discuss backing for media law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:23

No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13

Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war

LBCI
World News
14:23

No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More