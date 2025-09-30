Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea blamed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for obstructing Tuesday's legislative session.



Geagea said Berri had ignored a draft law submitted months ago by 67 lawmakers to amend the current electoral law in preparation for holding elections on time.



He accused the speaker of violating Parliament’s internal rules and long-standing practices by refusing to put the proposal to a vote in the general assembly.



Geagea argued that referring the bill to a subcommittee was invalid, since urgent draft laws must first be presented to the full assembly, which alone has the authority to decide whether to send them to committees.



He dismissed Berri’s justification that multiple electoral proposals are already under discussion, saying the speaker was effectively ‘burying reform efforts.’



Geagea warned that Berri’s refusal to allow debate on the urgent proposal undermines the will of the parliamentary majority and strips 67 elected MPs of their legitimacy.



He said the speaker bears full responsibility for delaying reforms needed to ensure elections are held as scheduled in May, especially as expatriate voter registration has already begun.