News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
Variety
2023-02-02 | 11:08
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT to simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.
The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said.
OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.
Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google.
The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in.
ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.
Reuters
Variety
Microsoft
Teams
Rolls
Out
ChatGPT
Powered
Premium
Chatbot
OpenAI
Artificial Intelligence
Next
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-25
After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts
Variety
2023-01-25
After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts
0
Variety
2023-01-25
Multiple Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams and Xbox Live suffer outage
Variety
2023-01-25
Multiple Microsoft services including Outlook, Teams and Xbox Live suffer outage
0
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-01-25
Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
Variety
2023-01-25
Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
0
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
0
Variety
10:51
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
Variety
10:51
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
0
Variety
10:21
Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites
Variety
10:21
Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-09
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey
Variety
2023-01-09
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey
0
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
Variety
11:08
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
Variety
11:08
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
2
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
3
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
4
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
5
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
6
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
7
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
8
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store