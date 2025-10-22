Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director

22-10-2025 | 13:06
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director

The director of the Louvre Wednesday said a diamond- and emerald-studded crown dropped by thieves this weekend as they fled the museum with valuable jewels could be restored.

"Initial assessments suggest that a delicate restoration is possible," Laurence des Cars said, explaining that it had been damaged not by the fall but by the robbers trying to extract it from too small an opening in the special jewellery display case.

