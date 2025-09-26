Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress

Beirut Port’s Management and Investment Authority announced Friday that the port has risen to 54th place worldwide in the World Bank’s 2024 Container Port Performance Index, strengthening its position among the world’s most efficient and logistically advanced ports.



The report highlights the port’s ongoing progress in improving performance and delivering high-quality services to partners and clients.



In 2023, Beirut Port ranked 81st, up from 323rd in 2022, reflecting significant improvements in recent years and underlining its role in facilitating trade and supporting the national economy.