News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's CCCL lit up tourist sites for World Cancer Day
Variety
2023-02-06 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanon's CCCL lit up tourist sites for World Cancer Day
On World Cancer Day, the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) lit up many tourist sites, including the National Museum of Beirut and the Raouche Rock, with the colors blue and orange, in support of CCCL and cancer patients around the world.
"On World Cancer Day, we are delighted to light up tourist sites in Lebanon, as we are committed to serving children suffering from this disease wherever they are in Lebanon despite all difficulties," expressed CCCL's Chair of the Board, Joseph Asseily.
Adding that "in the past twenty-one years, the center has provided treatment to more than five thousand children from Lebanon and the countries of the region without any discrimination," while renewing his call to support the center's mission of saving the lives of children with cancer by donating to support it.
Inaugurated in 2002, the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) supports children with cancer in Lebanon, including non-Lebanese coming from the Arab region. The organization is dedicated to the treatment and support of kids and adolescents with cancer, in addition to being a national advocate of childhood cancer control in Lebanon and the region.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by CCCL (@ccclebanon)
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Lebanon
World Cancer Day
Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL)
Tourist Site
Raouche
Rock
National
Museum
Cancer
Children
Next
Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem
TotalEnergies’ staff return to Iraq after project dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-02
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
2023-02-02
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education
0
Sports
2023-01-11
Lebanon's national team crowned WAFF U-16 Championship title
Sports
2023-01-11
Lebanon's national team crowned WAFF U-16 Championship title
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-30
Lebanese children with cancer suffer a path full of pains and fears
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-30
Lebanese children with cancer suffer a path full of pains and fears
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:16
Simple HealthKit is taking on health equity with at-home diagnostics, treatment
Variety
10:16
Simple HealthKit is taking on health equity with at-home diagnostics, treatment
0
Variety
09:23
Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage
Variety
09:23
Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage
0
Variety
08:23
LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot
Variety
08:23
LAF hails first female fighter jet pilot
0
Variety
08:04
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
Variety
08:04
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
Lebanon News
13:21
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
0
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
Lebanon News
11:14
The latest on delegations participating in Paris meeting
0
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
2
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
3
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
4
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
5
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
7
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
8
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store