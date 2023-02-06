"On World Cancer Day, we are delighted to light up tourist sites in Lebanon, as we are committed to serving children suffering from this disease wherever they are in Lebanon despite all difficulties," expressed CCCL's Chair of the Board, Joseph Asseily.



Adding that "in the past twenty-one years, the center has provided treatment to more than five thousand children from Lebanon and the countries of the region without any discrimination," while renewing his call to support the center's mission of saving the lives of children with cancer by donating to support it.



Inaugurated in 2002, the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) supports children with cancer in Lebanon, including non-Lebanese coming from the Arab region. The organization is dedicated to the treatment and support of kids and adolescents with cancer, in addition to being a national advocate of childhood cancer control in Lebanon and the region.