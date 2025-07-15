News
Syria condemns Israeli strikes, holds Israel responsible for 'consequences'
Middle East News
15-07-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria condemns Israeli strikes, holds Israel responsible for 'consequences'
Syria on Tuesday condemned Israeli airstrikes on the southern Druze-majority province of Sweida, where government forces entered after bloody sectarian clashes that left more than 100 dead.
"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous Israeli aggression carried out today through coordinated drone attacks and military airstrikes," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that "a number of our armed forces and security personnel" as well as "several innocent civilians" were killed.
Damascus "holds Israel fully responsible for this aggression and its consequences", it added, stressing Syria's "legitimate right to defend its land and its people by all means permitted under international law."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Condemn
Israeli
Strikes
Israel
Consequences
