Syria condemns Israeli strikes, holds Israel responsible for 'consequences'

Middle East News
15-07-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria condemns Israeli strikes, holds Israel responsible for &#39;consequences&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria condemns Israeli strikes, holds Israel responsible for 'consequences'

Syria on Tuesday condemned Israeli airstrikes on the southern Druze-majority province of Sweida, where government forces entered after bloody sectarian clashes that left more than 100 dead.

"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous Israeli aggression carried out today through coordinated drone attacks and military airstrikes," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that "a number of our armed forces and security personnel" as well as "several innocent civilians" were killed.

Damascus "holds Israel fully responsible for this aggression and its consequences", it added, stressing Syria's "legitimate right to defend its land and its people by all means permitted under international law."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Condemn

Israeli

Strikes

Israel

Consequences

LBCI Next
Syrian government forces enter Druze city after clashes
Two drones hit oil field in Iraq's Kurdistan region: Kurdish forces
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Syria condemns 'blatant violation' of sovereignty after Israeli incursion

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Israel says Iran will bear 'full consequences' for Houthi attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
13:07

US envoy says working to restore calm in Syria, calls clashes 'worrisome'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:32

EU council sanctions Iran individuals over human rights violations

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

12 Druze civilians shot dead by Syria government forces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:05

Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More