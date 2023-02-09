News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
2
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Variety
2023-02-09 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Access to Twitter in Turkey has been restored, the Netblocks internet observatory said on Thursday, following talks between the company and Turkish authorities about content posted after a major earthquake this week.
Access to Twitter was restricted on Wednesday, sparking protested by political opposition figures, academics and activists, two days after the quake hit the country and northern Syria, claiming thousands of lives.
"Metrics confirm access to Twitter is being restored in Turkey following hours of filtering," NetBlocks said on its Twitter account.
Turkey's Deputy Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said that in talks with Twitter management, he had reminded Twitter of its responsibilities and had conveyed expectation of cooperation on fighting disinformation as earthquake relief work continues.
"Our demands are clear, strong cooperation on disinformation and false reports, swift action against fake accounts and ... measures against content that could damage public order and security," Sayan said on Twitter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said that the company had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform in the country will be re-enabled "shortly".
"Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly," Musk said in a post on Twitter, without providing further details on timing.
Turkish people have taken to Twitter since the earthquake to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings and coordination for aid.
The confirmed death toll in Turkey rose to 12,391 by Thursday morning, the Disaster Management Authority said.
In Syria, the toll of dead climbed to at least 2,950, according to the government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.
Reuters
Variety
Twitter
Restored
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Access
Restricted
Next
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
0
Middle East
09:51
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
Middle East
09:51
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
0
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone
Middle East
2023-02-08
WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:37
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
Variety
11:37
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
0
Variety
10:13
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
Variety
10:13
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
0
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
0
Variety
07:02
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
Variety
07:02
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:06
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
World
09:06
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
0
Variety
2023-02-06
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
Variety
2023-02-06
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
0
Variety
2023-01-10
GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
Variety
2023-01-10
GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
13:43
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
2
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
13:01
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
4
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
5
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
6
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
7
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
8
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store