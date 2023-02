Recently, Lebanon witnessed a snowstorm that turned its mountain peaks into winter wonderlands, benefiting outdoor sports enthusiasts with many winter activities, like skiing and snowshoeing.



Previously, Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar launched of "Lebanon Snow Festival" as part of the Ministry's winter tourism campaign "عيدا عالشتوية," in cooperation with Middle East Airlines (MEA).

You can check all the updated offers on the below link:https://t.co/XA0io84qe2 pic.twitter.com/c9imI51GlX — وزارة السياحة Ministry Of Tourism (@motlebofficial) February 5, 2023 In a statement, Nassar called Lebanese expatriates and foreign tourists to come to Lebanon and enjoy the snow season in various regions, taking advantage of the discounted prices for travel tickets set by the MEA, starting on Friday, February 3, 2023, until March 31, 2023.