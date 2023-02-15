News
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
2023-02-15 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Lebanese pilot Kenza Belahssine was one of the first responders to distress calls after the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.
The Lebanese pilot volunteered to lead the Tunisian aid plane to Aleppo, loaded with more than 60 tons of medical supplies, relief aid, and a field hospital with a Tunisian medical ambulance team of 45 doctors and paramedics alone.
She then visited Turkey on a personal initiative, and later under the umbrella of the United Nations through the High Commissioner for Refugees, UNICEF, and the facilitation of the Turkish authorities in Ankara, Belahssine transported more than 850 bodies of Syrian victims from Turkey to Syria after documenting their identities, and the process is still ongoing.
Previously, Kenza Belahssine had volunteered to lead flights from Tunisia to Lebanon loaded with medical, food, and in-kind aid after the August 4, 2020, explosion. She stayed for over two months in Beirut, leading a team to remove rubble, clean the streets, and shelter people.
The Lebanese-Tunisian pilot is the Captain of the Airbus A380-800, and according to the National News Agency (NNA), she won the "FIFA" award as the best captain pilot during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Lebanon
Aid
Syria
Turkey
Earthquake
Relief
Effort
Lebanese
Captain
Pilot
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
0
2023-02-07
2023-02-07
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
Middle East
2023-02-07
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
0
05:44
05:44
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Lebanon News
05:44
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
0
2023-02-06
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
Variety
10:49
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
Variety
10:49
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
0
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
0
Variety
10:32
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
Variety
10:32
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
0
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
0
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
4
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
5
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
6
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
