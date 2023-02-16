Rehabilitation kicks off at iconic Sursock Palace

We are proud to announce that rehabilitation works have started at the iconic #Sursock Palace, severely impacted by the port blasts💪
This 1st phase funded by @CulturaCH 🇨🇭 will help restore the continuity of the building & preserve the Cultural Heritage of Beirut 🇱🇧 #LiBeirut pic.twitter.com/N9KCLiLJXZ
— UNESCO BEIRUT (@UNESCOBEIRUT) February 13, 2023
We are proud to announce that rehabilitation works have started at the iconic #Sursock Palace, severely impacted by the port blasts💪
This 1st phase funded by @CulturaCH 🇨🇭 will help restore the continuity of the building & preserve the Cultural Heritage of Beirut 🇱🇧 #LiBeirut pic.twitter.com/N9KCLiLJXZ