Rehabilitation kicks off at iconic Sursock Palace

Variety
2023-02-16 | 08:19
High views
Rehabilitation kicks off at iconic Sursock Palace
0min
Rehabilitation kicks off at iconic Sursock Palace

After the Beirut Blast affected many of Beirut’s famous monuments, UNESCO Beirut announced that rehabilitation works started at Lebanon’s iconic Sursock Palace, which was deeply impacted by the August 4, 2020, explosion.

This first phase, funded by the Federal Office of Culture based in Bern, Switzerland, will help restore the building and preserve Beirut’s cultural heritage.  

Built-in 1860 by Moussa Sursock, the Sursock Palace is one of Beirut’s significant landmarks. At that time, it was recognized as one of the city’s grandest townhouses.   

Today, it is defined as one of the largest remaining family homes of the Ottoman period. 
 

