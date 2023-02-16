Rehabilitation kicks off at iconic Sursock Palace

This first phase, funded by the Federal Office of Culture based in Bern, Switzerland, will help restore the building and preserve Beirut’s cultural heritage.



Built-in 1860 by Moussa Sursock, the Sursock Palace is one of Beirut’s significant landmarks. At that time, it was recognized as one of the city’s grandest townhouses.



Today, it is defined as one of the largest remaining family homes of the Ottoman period.

We are proud to announce that rehabilitation works have started at the iconic #Sursock Palace, severely impacted by the port blasts💪



This 1st phase funded by @CulturaCH 🇨🇭 will help restore the continuity of the building & preserve the Cultural Heritage of Beirut 🇱🇧 #LiBeirut — UNESCO BEIRUT (@UNESCOBEIRUT) February 13, 2023