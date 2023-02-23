News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
Variety
2023-02-23 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
As the artificial intelligence boom takes off, Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) is expected to emerge as the biggest - though not the only - winner among chipmakers after years of focusing on the technology has made it a go-to supplier for tech firms.
AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets.
The surge in interest helped Nvidia report better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast sales above beat Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to a projected loss and dividend cut from rival Intel Corp (INTC.O).
Nvidia shares rose nearly 8 percent in trading before the bell on Thursday. They have jumped more than 40 percent since the turn of the year, nearly three times the gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX).
It now has a market value of more than $500 billion, about five times that of Intel, and is the seventh-largest publicly traded US firm.
The key to the company's success is that it controls about 80 percent of the market for graphic processing units (GPUs), which are specialized chips that provide the kind of computing power required for services such as Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI's wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot.
SPECIALIZED CHIPS
Graphics processing units are designed to handle the specific kind of math involved in AI computing very efficiently, while generic central processing units (CPUs) from Intel can handle a broader range of computing tasks with less efficiency.
AI is taking over the tech industry and, according to research firm Gartner, the share of specialized chips such as GPUs that are used in data centers is expected to rise to more than 15 percent by 2026 from less than 3 percent in 2020.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), whose shares also rose after Nvidia earnings on Wednesday, is the second-biggest player in the GPU industry, with a market share of roughly 20 percent.
"The two companies that are leading the AI revolution on the hardware and processing side are Nvidia and AMD and, in our opinion, these two companies are head and shoulders above everybody else," Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar said.
Lisa Su-led AMD has made big investments in AI in recent years, including a series of chips designed to compete with Nvidia's fastest offerings. Intel holds a less than 1 percent share of the space.
"The enthusiasm around ChatGPT and the potential use case it unlocks likely represents an inflection point in adoption of AI," said Lei Qiu, a technology fund portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, which has a 0.54 percent stake in Nvidia.
"While it is hard to pinpoint exactly how big AI is today as a percent of (Nvidia's) revenue, it has the potential to grow exponentially as large tech companies race to develop similar types of AI applications," Qiu said.
Nvidia's strength in the AI industry has also attracted the attention of venture capitalists and startups, which are investing billions of dollars and promising improvements such as lower electricity consumption.
None of them have so far made a big dent in Nvidia's business.
INTEL NO LONGER INSIDE
All of this is bad news for Intel, which is also shedding CPU market share to AMD in the data center and personal computer industries that it once dominated. The company now risks losing out on the next growth leg of the industry.
It has in recent months made efforts to sharpen focus on GPUs including a move in December to split its graphic chips unit into two: one focused on personal computers and the other working on data center and AI.
Still, analysts say the company has a long way to go before Intel can make a dent in the market.
"Intel has more designs it has built to try and penetrate the (AI) market ... but to date it's seen a disappointing amount of traction despite its plethora of solutions," Wedbush Securities analyst Matthew Bryson said.
Reuters
Variety
ChatGPT
OpenAI
Artificial
Intelligence
Nvidia
Chip
Race
Growing
Lead
Tech
Next
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up
Variety
2023-01-23
Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up
0
Variety
2023-02-22
Intel slashes divdend by nearly two-thirds to shore up cash as chip giant braces for a tough year
Variety
2023-02-22
Intel slashes divdend by nearly two-thirds to shore up cash as chip giant braces for a tough year
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-17
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-02-16
South Korea boosts its AI chip industry with $642M amid ChatGPT frenzy
Variety
2023-02-16
South Korea boosts its AI chip industry with $642M amid ChatGPT frenzy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:13
YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast
Variety
10:13
YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast
0
Variety
07:59
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
Variety
07:59
Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications
0
Variety
07:47
Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities
Variety
07:47
Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities
0
Variety
07:43
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Variety
07:43
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-10
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
Sports
2023-02-10
Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
0
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
0
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store