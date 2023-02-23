Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

Variety
2023-02-23 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

As the artificial intelligence boom takes off, Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) is expected to emerge as the biggest - though not the only - winner among chipmakers after years of focusing on the technology has made it a go-to supplier for tech firms.

AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets.

The surge in interest helped Nvidia report better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast sales above beat Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to a projected loss and dividend cut from rival Intel Corp (INTC.O).
 
Nvidia shares rose nearly 8 percent in trading before the bell on Thursday. They have jumped more than 40 percent since the turn of the year, nearly three times the gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX).

It now has a market value of more than $500 billion, about five times that of Intel, and is the seventh-largest publicly traded US firm.

The key to the company's success is that it controls about 80 percent of the market for graphic processing units (GPUs), which are specialized chips that provide the kind of computing power required for services such as Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI's wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot.
 
SPECIALIZED CHIPS
 
Graphics processing units are designed to handle the specific kind of math involved in AI computing very efficiently, while generic central processing units (CPUs) from Intel can handle a broader range of computing tasks with less efficiency.

AI is taking over the tech industry and, according to research firm Gartner, the share of specialized chips such as GPUs that are used in data centers is expected to rise to more than 15 percent by 2026 from less than 3 percent in 2020.
 
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), whose shares also rose after Nvidia earnings on Wednesday, is the second-biggest player in the GPU industry, with a market share of roughly 20 percent.

"The two companies that are leading the AI revolution on the hardware and processing side are Nvidia and AMD and, in our opinion, these two companies are head and shoulders above everybody else," Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar said.

Lisa Su-led AMD has made big investments in AI in recent years, including a series of chips designed to compete with Nvidia's fastest offerings. Intel holds a less than 1 percent share of the space.
 
"The enthusiasm around ChatGPT and the potential use case it unlocks likely represents an inflection point in adoption of AI," said Lei Qiu, a technology fund portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, which has a 0.54 percent stake in Nvidia.

"While it is hard to pinpoint exactly how big AI is today as a percent of (Nvidia's) revenue, it has the potential to grow exponentially as large tech companies race to develop similar types of AI applications," Qiu said.

Nvidia's strength in the AI industry has also attracted the attention of venture capitalists and startups, which are investing billions of dollars and promising improvements such as lower electricity consumption.

None of them have so far made a big dent in Nvidia's business.

INTEL NO LONGER INSIDE
 
All of this is bad news for Intel, which is also shedding CPU market share to AMD in the data center and personal computer industries that it once dominated. The company now risks losing out on the next growth leg of the industry.

It has in recent months made efforts to sharpen focus on GPUs including a move in December to split its graphic chips unit into two: one focused on personal computers and the other working on data center and AI.

Still, analysts say the company has a long way to go before Intel can make a dent in the market.

"Intel has more designs it has built to try and penetrate the (AI) market ... but to date it's seen a disappointing amount of traction despite its plethora of solutions," Wedbush Securities analyst Matthew Bryson said.
 

Variety

ChatGPT

OpenAI

Artificial

Intelligence

Nvidia

Chip

Race

Growing

Lead

Tech

LBCI Next
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Intel slashes divdend by nearly two-thirds to shore up cash as chip giant braces for a tough year

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

South Korea boosts its AI chip industry with $642M amid ChatGPT frenzy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:13

YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast

LBCI
Variety
07:59

Japan telecom firm NTT unveils chip to boost the speed of communications

LBCI
Variety
07:47

Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities

LBCI
Variety
07:43

European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-10

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app