Ukraine behind attacks on Black Sea tankers: source

Ukraine was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Black Sea that it believed were covertly transporting sanctioned Russian oil, a Ukrainian security source said.



The two tankers, the Virat and the Kairos, were rocked by explosions off Turkey's coast late Friday, according to the Turkish transport ministry. One of the two was struck early Saturday again, the ministry said.



"Modernised Sea Baby naval drones successfully targeted the vessels," a source in Ukraine's SBU security service told AFP. It shared a video that purported to show sea drones gliding towards the two ships, before sparking explosions.



AFP



