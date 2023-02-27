Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift

Variety
2023-02-27 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift

Nokia (NOKIA.HE) announced plans on Sunday to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years, complete with a new logo, as the telecom equipment maker focuses on aggressive growth.

The new logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. The iconic blue color of the old logo has been dropped for a range of colors depending on the use.

"There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters in an interview.
 
He was speaking ahead of a business update by the company on the eve of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) which opens in Barcelona on Monday and runs until March 2.

After taking over the top job at the struggling Finnish company in 2020, Lundmark set out a strategy with three stages: reset, accelerate and scale. With the reset stage now complete, Lundmark said the second stage is beginning.

While Nokia still aims to grow its service provider business, where it sells equipment to telecom companies, its main focus is now to sell gear to other businesses.
 
"We had very good 21 percent growth last year in enterprise, which is currently about 8 percent of our sales, (or) 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) roughly," Lundmark said. "We want to take that to double digits as quickly as possible."

Major technology firms have been partnering with telecom gear makers such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks and gears for automated factories to customers, mostly in the manufacturing sector.
 
Nokia plans to review the growth path of its different businesses and consider alternatives, including divestment.

"The signal is very clear. We only want to be in businesses where we can see global leadership," Lundmark said.

Nokia's move toward factory automation and datacenters will also see them locking horns with big tech companies, such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O).

"There will be multiple different types of cases, sometimes they will be our partners ... sometimes they can be our customers... and I am sure that there will also be situations where they will be competitors."

The market to sell telecom gear is under pressure with macro environment denting demand from high-margin markets such as North America, being replaced by growth in low-margin India, pushing rival Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees.

"India is our fastest growing market that has lower margins - this is a structural change," Lundmark said, adding that Nokia expects North America to be stronger in the second half of the year.
 

Variety

Nokia

Changes

Iconic

Logo

Signal

Strategy

Shift

Technology

Phones

Smartphones

Competitors

LBCI Next
Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule
Young Lebanese-Greek publishes poetry book inspired by "Zaatar"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Indian EdTech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-20

Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

Rehabilitation kicks off at iconic Sursock Palace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:36

Big Tech 'fair share' debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet

LBCI
Variety
06:59

“Les Chenilles” by Lebanese sisters excel at Berlinale

LBCI
Variety
06:04

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

LBCI
Variety
05:55

Young Lebanese-Greek publishes poetry book inspired by "Zaatar"

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app