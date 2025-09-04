European leaders speak to Trump after Ukraine summit

European leaders, on Thursday, spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump by video conference after convening for a Paris summit to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, the French presidency said.



The leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got together earlier Thursday to finalize security guarantees for Kyiv.



Separately, Zelensky held talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.



AFP

