Twitter Blue expands to more than 20 countries

Variety
2023-03-03 | 10:12
High views
Twitter Blue expands to more than 20 countries
2min
Twitter Blue expands to more than 20 countries

Twitter’s paid plan Twitter Blue is now available to more than 20 new countries in Europe. These countries include Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus.

This expansion makes the social network’s subscription service available in more than 35 countries across the world. Under Elon Musk, Twitter Blue was first launched back in December at an $8 per month price point with the Blue verification mark for paying users.

Later, the company introduced features like the ability to post 60-minute long videos, and 4,000-character long tweets, and get priority in conversations. The plan also has some legacy features like an edit tweet functionality, a thread reader, and bookmark folders.

To increase subscribers, Twitter launched an annual plan at $84 per year earlier in January. In the last few weeks, Twitter has also launched the annual plan on both iOS and Android priced at $114.

While Musk has been banking on subscription plans to bring in a ton of revenue, early results haven’t been encouraging. According to estimates and reports, the new Twitter Blue service only has less than 300,000 subscribers.
 
Earlier this week, many users had problems accessing various parts of Twitter including timelines, searches, and direct messages. These issues occurred after Musk reportedly fired more than 200 people in the latest round of job slashing.
 

