Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
Variety
2023-03-06 | 05:44
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
The Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana has shined again in one of the biggest tournaments in the United States.
Jad achieved great success in the West Competition in Florida, intending to qualify for the Olympics scheduled in 2024 in Paris, France.
Despite him competing in the jumping competitions on a relatively modest horse relative to his competitors, Dana was able to win, and gain 50 points, increasing his chances of getting into the 2024 Olympics.
In an interview with LBCI, Jad expressed that during this year, he has to gain enough points, stating that with the horse he currently has, he wouldn’t qualify, adding that he needs sponsors and support to keep getting points to be eligible for the Olympics.
Jad, who moved to the US a year ago, is proving his talent. Additionally, the Lebanese Equestrian Federation and the Lebanese diaspora are now working on providing the necessary funds to secure this goal so the name of Lebanon shines in Paris.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
Equestrian
Tournament
United States
Lebanon
Olympics
Paris
France
Athlete
Horse
