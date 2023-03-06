Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US

Variety
2023-03-06 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US

The Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana has shined again in one of the biggest tournaments in the United States.

Jad achieved great success in the West Competition in Florida, intending to qualify for the Olympics scheduled in 2024 in Paris, France.  

Despite him competing in the jumping competitions on a relatively modest horse relative to his competitors, Dana was able to win, and gain 50 points, increasing his chances of getting into the 2024 Olympics.   

In an interview with LBCI, Jad expressed that during this year, he has to gain enough points, stating that with the horse he currently has, he wouldn’t qualify, adding that he needs sponsors and support to keep getting points to be eligible for the Olympics.   

Jad, who moved to the US a year ago, is proving his talent. Additionally, the Lebanese Equestrian Federation and the Lebanese diaspora are now working on providing the necessary funds to secure this goal so the name of Lebanon shines in Paris.
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Sports

Lebanese

Equestrian

Tournament

United States

Lebanon

Olympics

Paris

France

Athlete

Horse

LBCI Next
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-02

Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-03

US to address Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis in Paris

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-02

Baltics, Poland call for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes at Olympics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:37

Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist

LBCI
Variety
04:49

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-08

US sanctioned Iranian airline Meraj flights to Beirut spark controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app